Noel Richard READETT

READETT, Noel Richard Peacefully at Narrabri Hospital 7th September, 2019 Much loved soul mate of Kerrie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Paul (dec'd), Greg & Annemaree, Jason & Alana and Craig. Loved granddad of their families. Aged 71 Years The family and friends of NOEL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 13th September, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 11, 2019
