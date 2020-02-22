|
BROWN, Noel Leslie Late of Warana Qld formerly of Armidale Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th February 2020. Aged 90 years Much loved Husband to Lal (Dec). Beloved Dad to Michael and Peter. Adored Pa to Alison, Rachel and Sophie. Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Noel's life, at the Gregson and Weight Chapel, 5 Gregson Place Caloundra on Wednesday 26th February 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Gregson & Weight Funerals Caloundra (QLD) - (07) 5491 1559 www.gregsonweight.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 22, 2020