Home
Services
Gregson & Weight Funeral Directors
5 Gregson Place
Caloundra, Queensland 4551
07 5491 1559
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Gregson & Weight Funeral Directors
5 Gregson Place
Caloundra, Queensland 4551
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Leslie BROWN

Add a Memory
Noel Leslie BROWN Notice
BROWN, Noel Leslie Late of Warana Qld formerly of Armidale Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th February 2020. Aged 90 years Much loved Husband to Lal (Dec). Beloved Dad to Michael and Peter. Adored Pa to Alison, Rachel and Sophie. Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Noel's life, at the Gregson and Weight Chapel, 5 Gregson Place Caloundra on Wednesday 26th February 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Gregson & Weight Funerals Caloundra (QLD) - (07) 5491 1559 www.gregsonweight.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -