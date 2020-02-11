|
Nelson Joseph Tongue 29.5.1923 ~ 30.1.1988 Gwendoline Hazel Tongue 22.6.1925 ~ 11.2.2007 Our lives go on without you but nothing is the same We have to hide our heartaches When someone speaks your name Sad are the hearts that love you silent the tears that fall Living our lives without you is the hardest part of all You did so many things for us your heart was kind and true And when we needed someone we could always count on you The special years will not return when we were all together But with the love within our hearts you will walk with us forever Remembered and missed everyday by your loving Daughters & Sons Bev, Maree, Kevin, Trevor, Cindy and Families.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 11, 2020