Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Nancy Irene CROOK


1924 - 2020
Nancy Irene CROOK Notice
CROOK, Nancy Irene Died peacefully Tuesday, the 21st of April, 2020 Aged 96 years Dearly loved wife of Russell (dec). Loving Mother to Bev, Janice, Margaret (dec), Charley, Lyn, Cheryl & Russell. Beloved Grandmother, adored Great Grandmother & Great-Great Grandmother to many. ~ Forever In Our Hearts ~ A private funeral service for Nancy will be held at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 22, 2020
