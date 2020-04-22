|
CROOK, Nancy Irene Died peacefully Tuesday, the 21st of April, 2020 Aged 96 years Dearly loved wife of Russell (dec). Loving Mother to Bev, Janice, Margaret (dec), Charley, Lyn, Cheryl & Russell. Beloved Grandmother, adored Great Grandmother & Great-Great Grandmother to many. ~ Forever In Our Hearts ~ A private funeral service for Nancy will be held at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 22, 2020