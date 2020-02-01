Home
Nancy Gladys WHITE

Nancy Gladys WHITE Notice
WHITE, Nancy Gladys (nee Moy) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29th January, 2020 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 93 years Dearly loved wife of the Late Ronald White. Loving mother of Barry & Liz (Tamworth) and Heather & Donald Pasterski (Gunnedah). Much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great- great-grandmother of their families. The relatives and friends of the late Nancy White are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 11am on Wednesday 5th February, 2020 in the Edlen Chapel, 111-127 Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 1, 2020
