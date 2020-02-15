|
PEARSON, Michael James "Mick" Passed suddenly 2nd February, 2020 Late of Oakleigh, VIC Formerly of Tamworth Husband of Debbie. Loving father of Brock and Sammie. Aged 57 Years The family and friends of MICK are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Friday 21st February, 2020. By request no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Black Dog Institute. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 15, 2020