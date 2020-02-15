Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
View Map
Michael James PEARSON


1963 - 2020
Michael James PEARSON Notice
PEARSON, Michael James "Mick" Passed suddenly 2nd February, 2020 Late of Oakleigh, VIC Formerly of Tamworth Husband of Debbie. Loving father of Brock and Sammie. Aged 57 Years The family and friends of MICK are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Friday 21st February, 2020. By request no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Black Dog Institute. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 15, 2020
