Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Tamworth Jockey Club
28 Britten Road
Taminda
View Map
Michael Hilton (Stitches) (Mick) PITTMAN

Michael Hilton (Stitches) (Mick) PITTMAN Notice
PITTMAN, Michael Hilton (Mick), (Stitches) Passed away peacefully in Queensland on Saturday 30th November, 2019 Aged 64 years Loved brother of Tony, Rodney, Warwick, Gordon, Steven and Trevor, brother-in-law, uncle and great mate to many. The Regimental Tailor Relatives and friends of the late Mick Pittman are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 2.00pm, Friday, 6th December, 2019, at the Tamworth Jockey Club, 28 Britten Road Taminda, followed by a Private Cremation. Members of the Tamworth RSL Sub- Branch are respectfully requested to attend the funeral of their esteemed late comrade Michael Hilton Pittman as per the family notice. Medals to be worn.



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -