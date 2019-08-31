Home
Services
MARK G HAMMOND FUNERAL SERVICES
59 Hastings River Drive
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65835999
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DE GROOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Michael Henry DE GROOT

Add a Memory
Dr Michael Henry DE GROOT Notice
DE GROOT Dr Michael Henry 28.09.1933 - 27.08.2019

Late of Port Macquarie and formerly Tamworth. Much loved husband and friend to Marie, Father and Father-in-Law and Grandfather to Jacqueline (dec) & Bob, Simon & Anne, Catherine & Patrick, Victoria & Adam, Timothy & Sally, Sarah & Robert, Nicholas & Maria and families.

The rite of a Christian funeral and Requiem Mass for the Repose of Michael's soul will be celebrated on Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 in St Francis of Assisi Chapel, Lochinvar Place, Port Macquarie commencing at 2.30 pm.

Thence for Private Cremation.

By special request of Michael's family in lieu of floral tributes donations to Multiple Sclerosis Research would be apprectiated and a donation bowl will be available at the chapel.



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.