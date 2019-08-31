|
|
DE GROOT Dr Michael Henry 28.09.1933 - 27.08.2019
Late of Port Macquarie and formerly Tamworth. Much loved husband and friend to Marie, Father and Father-in-Law and Grandfather to Jacqueline (dec) & Bob, Simon & Anne, Catherine & Patrick, Victoria & Adam, Timothy & Sally, Sarah & Robert, Nicholas & Maria and families.
The rite of a Christian funeral and Requiem Mass for the Repose of Michael's soul will be celebrated on Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 in St Francis of Assisi Chapel, Lochinvar Place, Port Macquarie commencing at 2.30 pm.
Thence for Private Cremation.
By special request of Michael's family in lieu of floral tributes donations to Multiple Sclerosis Research would be apprectiated and a donation bowl will be available at the chapel.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 31, 2019