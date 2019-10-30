|
LILLICRAP, Michael David Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 27th October, 2019 Much loved husband of Toni (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lisa & Nigel and Scott & Barbara. Loved Grandfather of Madeleine, Hunter, Kaleb and Darius. Aged 69 Years The family and friends of MICHAEL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Monday 4th November, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 30, 2019