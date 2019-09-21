Home
Michael "Mike the Bike" ALDRED

Michael "Mike the Bike" ALDRED Notice
ALDRED, Michael "Mike the Bike" Passed away peacefully at McKay House, Tamworth 16th September, 2019 Late of Nundle Much loved husband of Kath. Beloved father and father-in-law of Mike & Lynn. Adored Grandad of Matthew & Sarah and great grandfather of Jacob. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Aged 83 Years The family and friends of MIKE are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in its entirety in All Saint's Anglican Church, Nundle commencing at 11.00am, Monday 23rd September, 2019. The Service will be followed by private cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 21, 2019
