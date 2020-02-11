|
CROWELL, Mervyn Thompson (Butch) Passed away Thursday the 6th of February 2020 Aged 65 years Dearly loved son of Irene Bradbery & Colin Crowell (dec), and stepson of Jeff Bradbery. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Merle & Alf Ayres, Allen & Lee, Graham (dec), Brian & Fatima, Melissa & Harry. Adored uncle & great uncle to their families. Good friend to Jeff's family Sandra & Peter Cryer, Deb & Grant McIntosh, Donna Kasch. "A great friend to many" Relatives and friends of the late Merv Crowell are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 2.00pm, Wednesday, 12th February, 2020, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery. 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 11, 2020