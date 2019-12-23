Home
Services
Keith Logue & Sons
42 PARK AVENUE
COFFS HARBOUR, New South Wales 2450
02 6652 1999
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens,
Stadium Drive
Coffs Harbour
View Map
Mervyn Allen "Merv" MURRAY

Mervyn Allen "Merv" MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Mervyn Allan 'Merv' 18th December 2019 Unexpectedly at home in Corindi Beach. Formerly of Tamworth and Grafton. Dearly beloved husband of Del (dec'd). Much loved father & father-in-law of Chris & Nick, Leon & Chris and Gary. Adored pop of Allison & Doug, Joshua & Tina, Ryan, Jayden & Sandra, Jerram, Paige & Will and 'old poppy' to Cora, Ari and Finn. Aged 85 Years 'Finally My Shout' Relatives and friends are invited to attend Merv's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday 27th December 2019, commencing at 11.30am. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. Coffs Harbour (02) 6652 1999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 23, 2019
