Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
18 Church Street
West Tamworth
Merle Doreen WALKER


1933 - 2020
Merle Doreen WALKER Notice
WALKER, Merle Doreen Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 22nd February, 2020 Dearly loved wife of Mervyn (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn & Rod and Robyn & John. Loving Ma Ma of Erin & Clair and Jackson, Josiah, Baden, Samuel & Jericho and great grandmother of Allegra. Aged 87 Years The family and friends of MERLE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 18 Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 3rd March, 2020. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
