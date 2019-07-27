|
REDDACLIFF Meredith Lindsay (Nee Smith) Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 16th July, 2019 Late of Chatswood Dearly loved wife of Geoff. Loved stepmother of Dave & Melissa, Mark & Jo and Gary and grandmother of their families. Sister of Stephanie and aunt of her family. Aged 73 Years The family and friends of MEREDITH are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth commencing at 10.30am. Monday 29th July, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 27, 2019