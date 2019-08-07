|
|
RUSSELL, Melba Mary (Mary) Passed away peacefully Sunday, 4th August, 2019 Aged 104 years Dearly loved wife of Bertram and Sidney (both dec). Much loved mother of Shirley, Douglas, Betty (dec) and Dianne. Adored grandmother of eight, great grandmother of twenty two and great great grand mother of fourteen to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Mary Russell are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 9.00am, Friday, 9th August, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for burial in the adjoining cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 7, 2019