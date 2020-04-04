|
|
WHITTEN, Maxwell Lindsay "Max" Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 28th March, 2020 Formerly of Hallsville Aged 79 Years Much loved husband of Shirley. Cherished father of Stuart, Scott, Philip, Gavin, Carolyn, Diana and Luke. Adored father-in-law and celebrated as "Gang Gang" by the many grand-children. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service has been held. A Celebration of Max's Life will be held when the current restrictions are removed. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020