Maxwell George MIDDLEBROOK

MIDDLEBROOK, Maxwell George Passed away peacefully at McKay House, Tamworth 22nd October, 2019 Loved husband of Dorothy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Scott and Todd & Lyndal. Treasured Grandpa of Riley and Ava. Max will be loved and missed everyday by his relatives and friends. Aged 94 Years The family and friends of the Late Maxwell George Middlebrook are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the All Saints Anglican Church, Jenkins Street Nundle commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 30th October, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Nundle Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 26, 2019
