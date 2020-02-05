Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of The Holy Family, Nazareth Care
Manilla Road
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Nee Saunders DAY

Add a Memory
Mavis Nee Saunders DAY Notice
DAY, Mavis Nee Saunders Passed away peacefully Saturday 1st February, 2020 Nazareth Care, Tamworth. Much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and aunt of her family. Aged 94 Years The family and friends of the late Mrs. Mavis Day are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in its entirety in the Chapel of The Holy Family, Nazareth Care, Manilla Road Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 7th February, 2020. To be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -