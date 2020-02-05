|
DAY, Mavis Nee Saunders Passed away peacefully Saturday 1st February, 2020 Nazareth Care, Tamworth. Much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and aunt of her family. Aged 94 Years The family and friends of the late Mrs. Mavis Day are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in its entirety in the Chapel of The Holy Family, Nazareth Care, Manilla Road Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 7th February, 2020. To be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 5, 2020