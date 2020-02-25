|
|
PADDISON, Mavis Louise Nee Teague Passed away peacefully at home Surrounded by her family 21st February, 2020 Much loved wife of Kenneth (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Lindy, Anne & Graham, Liz & Darrin and adored Nanna of Tricia & Eli, Emily, Lachlan, Eliza, Delia & Lenny and Great Nanna of Beatrix & Stella. Aged 88 Years "A chapter completed, a page is turned A life well lived, a rest well earned" The family and friends of MAVIS are warmly invited to attend a Graveside Committal Service to be held in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 11.00am, Friday 28th February, 2020 and will be followed by a Memorial Service at St. Peter's Anglican Church, Cnr. Vera and Kathleen Streets South Tamworth commencing at 12.30pm. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the . A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020