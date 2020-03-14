|
|
McINNES, Maurice William "Bill" Passed away peacefully at Campbelltown Hospital 9th March, 2020 Late of Quirindi Dearly loved husband of Patricia (dec'd). Loved father of James. Brother and brother-in-law of Ian (dec'd) & Sue, Nancy & Brian Stenner, Bob & Marcia, Vera & Bruce Jameson and Gwen & John Benham and uncle and great uncle of their families. Aged 84 Years The family and friends of BILL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Munro Memorial Uniting Church, Cnr. Hill & Pryor Streets, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Friday 20th March, 2020. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 14, 2020