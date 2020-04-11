|
|
VOST, Maurice Passed away 3rd April, 2020 Late of Kingswood Aged 64 Years Dearly loved husband of Kim. Adored father and father-in-law of Jason & Kylie, Casey & Rod, Jenna & Clint, Kylie & Scott and Brandan & Jess. Treasured Grandad of Jake, Evan, Regan, Noah, Sophie, Declan, Grace, Zachery and 2 to come. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. A Memorial Gathering will be held when the current regulations are changed Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 11, 2020