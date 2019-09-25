|
|
CAMPBELL, Maureen Therese "Maud" Nee Konz Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 20th September, 2019 Much loved mother of Kerrie, Gavin and Brett (dec'd). Loved Nan of Rachel, Nadine, Darren & Siovhan and Rebecca & Priscilla. Aged 79 Years The family and friends of MAUREEN are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Liberty Church, 582 - 588 Goonoo Goonoo Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Saturday 28th September, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. By request no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Friends of Nioka. A Donations Box will be available at the church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 25, 2019