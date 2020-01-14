Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
at the Graveside in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery
Showground Road
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen PURDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Joan PURDY

Add a Memory
Maureen Joan PURDY Notice
PURDY, Maureen Joan Passed away 9th January, 2020 Dearly loved wife of Gary. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Lesley (dec'd), Glen & Kylie and Janelle & Richard. Loving grandmother of Makaela, Alannah, Jackson and Joshua. Treasured sister of Beverley, Gwen, Russell, Ian (all dec'd) and Janice. Aged 81 Years The family and friends of the late Maureen Purdy are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 16th January, 2020. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -