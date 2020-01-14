|
PURDY, Maureen Joan Passed away 9th January, 2020 Dearly loved wife of Gary. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Lesley (dec'd), Glen & Kylie and Janelle & Richard. Loving grandmother of Makaela, Alannah, Jackson and Joshua. Treasured sister of Beverley, Gwen, Russell, Ian (all dec'd) and Janice. Aged 81 Years The family and friends of the late Maureen Purdy are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 16th January, 2020. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 14, 2020