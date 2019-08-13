|
PHILLIPS, Matthew James Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, 8th August, 2019 Aged 40 years Dearly loved son of Charlie (dec) & Cheryl. Admired brother of Steven (dec) and Aaron. Loved nephew and uncle to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Matthew Phillips are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 1.00pm Friday, 16th August, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
