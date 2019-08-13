Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew James PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Matthew James PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS, Matthew James Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, 8th August, 2019 Aged 40 years Dearly loved son of Charlie (dec) & Cheryl. Admired brother of Steven (dec) and Aaron. Loved nephew and uncle to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Matthew Phillips are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 1.00pm Friday, 16th August, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.