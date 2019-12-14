|
MARK, Mathew Crichton Died peacefully Sunday, the 1st of December, 2019 Aged 58 years Dearly loved partner of Sue. Loving father of Daniel, Mystie & Skye. Lifetime Friend of Julie. ~ Forever in our hearts ~ Relatives and friends of the late Mat Mark are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at 11.30 am, Monday 16th December 2019 at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 14, 2019