DOYLE, Mark Jason Passed suddenly 26th January, 2020 Late of The Entrance formerly of Tamworth Much loved fiancé of Jess. Dearly loved father of Joseph & Cael. Much loved son of Milton & Christine. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Rebecca & Will and Ben. Dearly loved uncle of Jack, Archie & Austin. Cherished grandson, nephew, cousin & friend. Aged 38 Years The family and friends of MARK are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be held in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, White Street, Tamworth commencing at 11.00am, Friday 7th February, 2020. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 1, 2020