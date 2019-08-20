|
KERMOND, Mark Anthony "Darcy" Passed away 13th August, 2019 At Nioka, Tamworth Hospital Dearly loved and cherished son of Rita and loving son of Darcy. Loved and devoted brother of Karen. Larrikin, friend and mate of many "Always in our Hearts" Aged 59 Years The family and friends of "DARCY" are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Graveside, Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery, Memorial Drive Werris Creek commencing at 10.30am today, Tuesday 20th August, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 20, 2019