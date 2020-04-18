Home
Marjorie Grace PIKE

Marjorie Grace PIKE Notice
PIKE, Marjorie Grace "Marge" Passed away at Alkira Aged Care Gunnedah 10 th April, 2020 Late of Quirindi Aged 89 Years Dearly loved wife of Ossie (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn & Chris, Rhonda & Phillip, Charles & Vicki and Marjorie & Glen. Treasured Nan and Great Nan of their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private funeral has been held. A Memorial Gathering will be held when the current regulations are changed. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 18, 2020
