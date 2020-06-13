Home
Marjorie Elizabeth THORNCROFT

THORNCROFT, Marjorie Elizabeth Died peacefully at home Friday, the 5th of June, 2020 Aged 83 years Dearly loved wife of Eric "Roy" (dec). Beloved sister to Leslie, Tony and Marion (dec). Loving mother of Susan Pogmore, Matthew Thorncroft and their families. Adored Grandma to Tom, Ben, Callum, Sarah and Kate. Marjorie was privately cremated Friday, 12th of June at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Tamworth. The family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy for the loss of this beautiful lady. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 13, 2020
