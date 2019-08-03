|
ROGAN, Marion Alison (nee MacKenzie) Passed away 26th July, 2019 After a long battle with dementia Aged 85 Years Formerly of Moonbi, Kootingal and Sydney Much loved mum of Sally, Peter and Sue and beloved Gran of Sean, Georgia, Daniel, Lochie and Sarah. Will be sadly missed by all. Sincere thanks to the staff at Freedom Aged Care, Tamworth for their kind care of Alison in recent years. Privately Cremated Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 3, 2019