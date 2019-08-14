|
FARR, Marilyn Joan Passed suddenly on Friday 2nd of August, 2019 at home Aged 63 years Deeply loved sister of Aileen Faulkner, Evelyn Craig, Barry Farr, Michael Farr, and beloved sister-in-law of Gail Farr. Dearly loved aunt, great-aunt & great-great aunt. Relatives and friends of the late Marilyn Farr are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Service at 2.00pm on Friday 16th August, 2019 at the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, NSW. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 14, 2019