Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St Patricks Catholic Church
Crown St
Tamworth
View Map
Marie (Annette) NEWSOME

Marie (Annette) NEWSOME Notice
NEWSOME, Marie (Annette) Died peacefully Wednesday, the 20th of November, 2019 Aged 78 years Dearly loved wife of Darrell (Dec) Loving Mother of Chris & Kim Newsome and Amanda & Scott Doyle. Special Nanny to Hayden, Charlotte, Corbin, Maddie, Darcy and Angus Relatives and friends of the late Marie Newsome are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass. The service is appointed to commence at 1.00pm, Wednesday, the 4th of December, 2019, at St Patricks Catholic Church, Crown St, Tamworth. Thence for private Cremation. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth (02) 6765 3999 www.burkeanddouglas.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019
