HOBDEN, Marie Died peacefully Tuesday, the 16th of July, 2019. Aged 70 years Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loving sister of Barbara. Will be sadly missed by her whole family. Relatives and friends of the late Marie Hobden are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 10.00am Monday the 22nd of July, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Thence for interment in the adjoining gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 20, 2019
