FOX, Marie Elizabeth Died peacefully at Alblas Lodge Tamworth, Friday, 10th of April, 2020. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved Mother and Mother in law of Ray & Jenny, Tony & Kirsten. Loving Grandmother to Bryce & Kelly, Maddison, Lucy, Alex, Ethan,and Sasha. Adored Great Grandmother of Evie, Ayla and Harry. Privately Cremated Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 18, 2020