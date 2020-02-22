|
BORHAM, Marian Clare Died Peacefully Tuesday 11th of February, 2020 at Moonby House. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved Wife Of James (dec) Loving Mother of Tony & Paul. Adored Mother-in-law, Grandmother & Great Grandmother of their families. Privately cremated at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 22, 2020