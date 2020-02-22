Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Marian Clare BORHAM


1925 - 2020
Marian Clare BORHAM Notice
BORHAM, Marian Clare Died Peacefully Tuesday 11th of February, 2020 at Moonby House. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved Wife Of James (dec) Loving Mother of Tony & Paul. Adored Mother-in-law, Grandmother & Great Grandmother of their families. Privately cremated at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 22, 2020
