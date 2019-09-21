Home
McCREDIE, Margery Died peacefully Sunday 8th of September, 2019 Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of Bruce (dec) Loving mother to Ross, Anne & John. Adored grandmother of Rebecca, Lucas, Jacob & Elizabeth. Leigh & Kim. Joshua & Issac. Will be dearly missed Relatives and friends of the late Margery McCredie are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at 10.00am on Monday 23rd September 2019 at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 21, 2019
