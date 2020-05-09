Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
The Manilla General Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CAMERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary CAMERON


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Mary CAMERON Notice
CAMERON, Margaret Mary Late of Kingaroy. Formerly of "Ferndale", Moroven & "Eulabil", Barraba NSW. Passed away Friday, 1st of May, 2020. Aged 80 years Loving wife of Hunter. Loved Mother and Mother In-Law of Duncan (dec), Carolyn & Mal, Megan & Ian, Rachael & Mark, Kirsty & Rodney. Much loved Grandmother to Riley, Stirling & Lachie; Isabelle & Preston. ~ Forever In Our Hearts ~ Due to the current restrictions, a private Graveside Funeral will be held on Monday 11th May at The Manilla General Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -