|
|
CAMERON, Margaret Mary Late of Kingaroy. Formerly of "Ferndale", Moroven & "Eulabil", Barraba NSW. Passed away Friday, 1st of May, 2020. Aged 80 years Loving wife of Hunter. Loved Mother and Mother In-Law of Duncan (dec), Carolyn & Mal, Megan & Ian, Rachael & Mark, Kirsty & Rodney. Much loved Grandmother to Riley, Stirling & Lachie; Isabelle & Preston. ~ Forever In Our Hearts ~ Due to the current restrictions, a private Graveside Funeral will be held on Monday 11th May at The Manilla General Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 9, 2020