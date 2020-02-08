Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Margaret Ellen (Peggy) MCDONALD

Margaret Ellen (Peggy) MCDONALD Notice
McDONALD, Margaret Ellen (Peggy) On Thursday 6th of February, 2020 at Walcha Aged 86 years Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ken (dec), Terry & Margaret, Glenn & Lyn (dec), Barry & Shayne and Paul & Carol. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Peggy McDonald are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. A cremation service is appointed to commence at 2:00pm on Thursday 13th February, 2020 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 8, 2020
