|
|
McDONALD, Margaret Ellen (Peggy) On Thursday 6th of February, 2020 at Walcha Aged 86 years Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ken (dec), Terry & Margaret, Glenn & Lyn (dec), Barry & Shayne and Paul & Carol. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Peggy McDonald are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. A cremation service is appointed to commence at 2:00pm on Thursday 13th February, 2020 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 8, 2020