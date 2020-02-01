Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Anglican Church,
18 Church Street
West Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann PALMER

Add a Memory
Margaret Ann PALMER Notice
PALMER, Margaret Ann Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 25th January, 2020 surrounded by her loving family Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Trudy, Matthew and Kayla & Joshua. Loved Nan of Jasmin, Kobe, Melody, Leighton, Isabelle, Shanoah, Twella, Kalesi, Lacey, Kirra, Regan & Rorey. Loved sister of Connie and loved aunt of Jason & Michael (both dec'd) and Adam & Mirenda. Aged 65 Years The family and friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 18 Church Street, West Tamworth, commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 5th February, 2020. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -