|
|
PALMER, Margaret Ann Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 25th January, 2020 surrounded by her loving family Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Trudy, Matthew and Kayla & Joshua. Loved Nan of Jasmin, Kobe, Melody, Leighton, Isabelle, Shanoah, Twella, Kalesi, Lacey, Kirra, Regan & Rorey. Loved sister of Connie and loved aunt of Jason & Michael (both dec'd) and Adam & Mirenda. Aged 65 Years The family and friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 18 Church Street, West Tamworth, commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 5th February, 2020. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 1, 2020