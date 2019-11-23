Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Marcia Heather DOYLE

Marcia Heather DOYLE Notice
DOYLE, Marcia Heather Passed away peacefully at Cottage Homes, Tamworth 22nd November, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robyn, Christine & Peter and Peter & Karen. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families and special sister of Hazel McKellar. Aged 99 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Marcia Heather DOYLE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 29th November, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 23, 2019
