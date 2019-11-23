|
DOYLE, Marcia Heather Passed away peacefully at Cottage Homes, Tamworth 22nd November, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robyn, Christine & Peter and Peter & Karen. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families and special sister of Hazel McKellar. Aged 99 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Marcia Heather DOYLE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 29th November, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 23, 2019