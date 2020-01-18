Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Anglican Church
Carthage Street
Tamworth
Marcia COOTE
COOTE, Marcia Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 16th January, 2020 Much loved wife of Peter (dec'd). Treasured mother of Rebecca & Joshua. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Nicholas & Monica Vellis and Christina Vellis. Loved sister-in-law of Michael Coote and Jane & Pat Lonergan. Aged 69 Years The family and friends of MARCIA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. John's Anglican Church, Carthage Street, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Friday 24th January, 2020. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By request, no flowers. Donations may be made to MS Australia. A Donations Box will be available at the Church Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 18, 2020
