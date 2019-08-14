|
ABRA, Malcolm Ronald "Ron" Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 10th August, 2019 Late of Attunga Much loved husband of Valma. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Deborah & Wayne Fisher, John & Charmayne Abra and Jennifer Minton & Geoff. Adored Poppy of 12 and Great Grand Poppy of 19. Aged 84 Years The family and friends of RON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in Christ Church, Anglican Church Attunga commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday 20th August, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Attunga Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, 2019