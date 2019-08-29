Home
Malcolm (Mal' or 'Macca') MCKENZIE

McKENZIE, Malcolm Affectionately known as 'Mal' or 'Macca' Died peacefully Monday, the 26th of August, 2019 Aged 63 years Beloved son of Daphne & Colin (both dec). Dearly loved father of Nicole, Richard & Chris. Loving brother to Ian, Graeme (Chas) & Andrew. Adored 'Pa' of his grandchildren. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
