|
|
HERBERT, Malcolm Keith "Skeeter" Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital Monday 21st October, 2019 Much loved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Phillip & Leeanne, Allan & Sandra, Lyall, Kellie and Debbie. Treasured Poppy of William, Krystal, Kymm, Christopher, Alex and Courtney. Malcolm will be loved and missed everyday by his relatives and friends Aged 83 Years The family and friends of the Late Malcolm Keith Herbert are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in its entirety in the Quirindi Royal Theatre, 115 - 117 Henry Street, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 29th October, 2019. To be followed by Private Cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 26, 2019