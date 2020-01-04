|
|
CHAPMAN Major Stephen William Late of Upper Coomera, QLD Formerly of Tamworth Passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving partner Vicki and our brother Solomon on Monday 16th December 2019. Stephen is the son of Gordon and Peggy Chapman, much loved brother, brother in law and uncle of Judy and David, Lesley and Solomon, Susan and their families. Generous father who deeply loved his children, Sherrie, Joseph and Shayne (deceased) and his grandchildren Jasper, Kaylah, Liam and Jacob. Loved and respected by his family and a wonderful supporter of his friends. Served in the Australian Army for close to 25 years and was held in high regard by his colleagues Privately cremated Friday 20th December 2019. A Send Off for Stephen will be held on Saturday 11th January 2020 at Currumbin RSL Club, 165 Duringan St, Currumbin, Qld commencing at 11:00am
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020