FENWICK, Madge Gwen "Madgie" 5th November, 2019 At McKay House Nursing Home Much loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of John Robert & Vicki. Grandmother of John Michael & Jodie and Michelle Ann & Natasha and Big Nan of their families. Loved daughter of Millie & Bob Wise (both dec'd). Aged 92 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Madge Gwen Fenwick are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. John The Evangelist Anglican Church, 102 Carthage Street, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Friday 15th November, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 13, 2019