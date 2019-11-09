|
MCKIMM, Lynton Charles Passed away on Thursday 7th November 2019 at Maitland Hospital Aged 85 years Dearly loved husband of June. Loving father & father-in-law of Kerry & Warren Sellings, Warren & Angela McKimm, Janelle McKimm and Gary McKimm and step father of Derrick, Glen (Dec), Martin and Justin. Much loved Pa of Jarrad, Kelly and Callam and beloved brother of Graeme. The relatives and friends of the late Lynton McKimm are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 11am on Wednesday 13th November, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 9, 2019