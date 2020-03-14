|
SPANSWICK, Lynette "Maundy" Died peacefully Thursday, the 12th of March, 2020 Aged 78 years Dearly loved wife of Philip. Loving Mother of Stacey, Stephen and Victoria. Adored Grandma of Campbell, Henry, Lachlan, Oscar, Piper, Isabel and Max Relatives and friends of the late Maundy Spanswick are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave the Catholic Church Attunga after a Funeral Mass commencing at 1.00pm, Tuesday 17th of March, 2020. Thence for interment in the Attunga Cemetery, Reservoir Street, Attunga. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 14, 2020