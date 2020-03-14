Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Catholic Church Attunga
Interment
Following Services
Attunga Cemetery
Reservoir Street
Attunga
View Map
Lynette "Maundy" SPANSWICK

Lynette "Maundy" SPANSWICK Notice
SPANSWICK, Lynette "Maundy" Died peacefully Thursday, the 12th of March, 2020 Aged 78 years Dearly loved wife of Philip. Loving Mother of Stacey, Stephen and Victoria. Adored Grandma of Campbell, Henry, Lachlan, Oscar, Piper, Isabel and Max Relatives and friends of the late Maundy Spanswick are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave the Catholic Church Attunga after a Funeral Mass commencing at 1.00pm, Tuesday 17th of March, 2020. Thence for interment in the Attunga Cemetery, Reservoir Street, Attunga. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 14, 2020
