NELSON, Lynette Joyce Passed away peacefully at McKay Nursing Home, Tamworth on Saturday, 29th June, 2019 Aged 67 years Much loved wife of Mick. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Terry and Kathleen Smith. Loved aunty of John, Warren and Jodi. Great aunty of Chelsea, Hope, Chloe and Brayden. Relatives and friends of the late Lynette Nelson are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service, to commence at 11.00am Thursday, 4th July, 2019, in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 3, 2019