Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Joyce NELSON

Add a Memory
Lynette Joyce NELSON Notice
NELSON, Lynette Joyce Passed away peacefully at McKay Nursing Home, Tamworth on Saturday, 29th June, 2019 Aged 67 years Much loved wife of Mick. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Terry and Kathleen Smith. Loved aunty of John, Warren and Jodi. Great aunty of Chelsea, Hope, Chloe and Brayden. Relatives and friends of the late Lynette Nelson are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service, to commence at 11.00am Thursday, 4th July, 2019, in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.