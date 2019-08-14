Home
Lynette (Sissy) INGRAM

INGRAM, Lynette (Sissy) Passed peacefully at home on Saturday 10th August 2019 Aged 67 years Dearly loved wife of Trevor. Much loved mother of Richard, Tina and Mark. Loving mother-in-law of Tasha & Cindy. Loving nan to Drew, Brodii, Ryan, Reece, Paige, Huntah, Blake, Tarnee and Kobi. Great Nan to Lois. Daughter of Arthur (dec) & Melba (dec) and stepdaughter of Roy (dec). Sister to John & David (dec) & half sister to Robert. Beloved daughter-in-law of Frank & June Ingram (dec). Sister-in-laws Cheryl & Sharron and beloved friend to Julie. The relatives and friends of the late Sissy Ingram are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11:00am on Friday 16th August 2019 in the Presbyterian Church, Court St Manilla, thence for private cremation. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
