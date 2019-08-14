|
INGRAM, Lynette (Sissy) Passed peacefully at home on Saturday 10th August 2019 Aged 67 years Dearly loved wife of Trevor. Much loved mother of Richard, Tina and Mark. Loving mother-in-law of Tasha & Cindy. Loving nan to Drew, Brodii, Ryan, Reece, Paige, Huntah, Blake, Tarnee and Kobi. Great Nan to Lois. Daughter of Arthur (dec) & Melba (dec) and stepdaughter of Roy (dec). Sister to John & David (dec) & half sister to Robert. Beloved daughter-in-law of Frank & June Ingram (dec). Sister-in-laws Cheryl & Sharron and beloved friend to Julie. The relatives and friends of the late Sissy Ingram are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11:00am on Friday 16th August 2019 in the Presbyterian Church, Court St Manilla, thence for private cremation. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 14, 2019